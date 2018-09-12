How 'safe' is my vote in state? Very safe indeed
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
The vote, both the action of casting a ballot and the proper accounting of the ballot cast in Northwest Arkansas, is very, very safe.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.