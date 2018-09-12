JBU volleyball upends Science and Arts
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Junior Jessica Meyer and senior Bayli Reagan each posted nine kills, and the John Brown University volleyball team yielded just 27 points in a quick clean sweep (25-10, 25-9, 25-8) win over Science and Arts (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon at the Gaulke Activity Center.
