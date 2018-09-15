Seventh-graders defeat Fayetteville Ramay
n The eighth- and ninth-graders were both defeated Thursday night.
Saturday, September 15, 2018
FAYETTEVILLE -- The Siloam Springs seventh-grade football team improved to 2-0 Thursday with a 16-0 win against Fayetteville Ramay at Harmon Field.
