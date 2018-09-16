Colcord, Kansas, Watts all victorious
Sunday, September 16, 2018
COLCORD, Okla. -- The Colcord (Okla.) Hornets improved to 3-0 on the season with a 40-0 win Friday against Porter at Hornet Stadium.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.