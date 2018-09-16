JBU volleyball defeats Wayland Baptist
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Junior Jessica Meyer turned in a 17-kill performance and the John Brown University volleyball team submitted its second-best hitting effort of the season to ride away with a 3-1 (25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23) win over Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Friday evening inside Bill George Arena.
