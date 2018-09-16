La-Z-Boy dedicated to local history

First chair off Siloam La-Z-Boy line donated to museum $25,000 donated for manufacturing/industrial exhibit

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, September 16, 2018

Photo submitted When the first La-Z-Boy chair rolled off the assembly line at the company's new plant in Siloam Springs 45 years ago, the company had the foresight to donate it to the Siloam Springs Museum. Recently, La-Z-Boy Foundation donated $25,000 to the museum for a manufacturing/industrial exhibit in the newly renovated museum when it reopens in 2019. Pictured, from left, are Sarah Starkey, Jeff McGarrah, Mary Nolan, Don Warden, Paul Dilbeck, Neil Erter, Audra Farrell, Don Austin, Mike Wilmon, Katie Rennard, Rick WIlmoth and Kevin Harmon.
When La-Z-Boy came to Siloam Springs in 1973 and began production in the former Pet Milk Plant on Waukesha Road, the company had the foresight to donate the first chair off the assembly line to the Siloam Springs Museum.

