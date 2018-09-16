La-Z-Boy dedicated to local history
First chair off Siloam La-Z-Boy line donated to museum $25,000 donated for manufacturing/industrial exhibit
Sunday, September 16, 2018
When La-Z-Boy came to Siloam Springs in 1973 and began production in the former Pet Milk Plant on Waukesha Road, the company had the foresight to donate the first chair off the assembly line to the Siloam Springs Museum.
