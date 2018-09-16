La-Z-Boy dedicated to local history

Photo submitted When the first La-Z-Boy chair rolled off the assembly line at the company's new plant in Siloam Springs 45 years ago, the company had the foresight to donate it to the Siloam Springs Museum. Recently, La-Z-Boy Foundation donated $25,000 to the museum for a manufacturing/industrial exhibit in the newly renovated museum when it reopens in 2019. Pictured, from left, are Sarah Starkey, Jeff McGarrah, Mary Nolan, Don Warden, Paul Dilbeck, Neil Erter, Audra Farrell, Don Austin, Mike Wilmon, Katie Rennard, Rick WIlmoth and Kevin Harmon.