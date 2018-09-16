Local man charged with assaulting his mother
Sunday, September 16, 2018
A Siloam Springs man was arrested in connection with a felony domestic battery charge after police received a report that he had assaulted his mother.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.