Teachers of the Year recognized

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Teachers of the year were recognized during Thursday's school board meeting. Pictured, from left, are Doug Hartman, Middle School teacher of the year; Aimee Morrell, representative of Middle School Adopters; Umia Fullerton, Northside Elementary School teacher of the year; Debi Selby, Northside Elementary School Adopters representative; Keli Sumter, Intermediate School teacher of the year; Nena Houston, Intermediate School Adopters representative; Amanda Ward, Allen Elementary School teacher of the year; Bobby Reed, Allen Elementary School Adopters representative; Lanna Hardy, Main Street Academy teacher of the year; State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87), Main Street Academy Adopters representative; Alishia Morris, Southside Elementary School teacher of the year; Patti Eiland, Southside Elementary School Adopters representative; Megan Denison, Siloam Springs High School teacher of the year; and Anne Martfeld, SSHS principal. Jake Wilmont, SSHS Adopters representative is not pictured.