Award-winning artists headline annual writing and arts festival
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
John Brown University welcomes three award-winning artists for the annual Giving Voice Festival: A Festival of Writing and Arts from Wednesday, Sept. 19 to Friday, Sept. 21.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.