Carrying the load

Ben Goff/NWA Democrat-Gazette Kaiden Thrailkill, Siloam Springs running back, fends off Van Buren defender Christian Carney during last Friday's game at Citizens Bank Stadium. Thrailkill rushed 36 times for 257 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 35-32 victory over the Pointers.

Kaiden Thrailkill came into the 2018 football season in the best shape of his life and it's paying off on the field.