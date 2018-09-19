Farm to Table event a treat

Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader Attendees of the night's dinner line up to purchase beer from (from left) Ashley Long and Rebecca Lair, who work with Edibles by Zoe, a local catering company who helped facilitate the event.

The fourth annual Farm to Table dinner took place on Sunday night, where farmers, residents, industry representatives and city officials gathered to celebrate the city's continued dedication to the Siloam Springs Farmers Market and those who make it happen.