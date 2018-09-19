Farm to Table event a treat

By Hunter McFerrin Staff Writer n hmcferrin@nwadg.com

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Print item

Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader Attendees of the night's dinner line up to purchase beer from (from left) Ashley Long and Rebecca Lair, who work with Edibles by Zoe, a local catering company who helped facilitate the event.
Zoom

Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader Attendees of the night's dinner line up to purchase beer from (from left) Ashley Long and Rebecca Lair, who work with Edibles by Zoe, a local catering company who helped facilitate the event.

The fourth annual Farm to Table dinner took place on Sunday night, where farmers, residents, industry representatives and city officials gathered to celebrate the city's continued dedication to the Siloam Springs Farmers Market and those who make it happen.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.