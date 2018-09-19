JBU XC teams place eighth at Stampede
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
JOPLIN, Mo. -- The John Brown University women's cross country team shaved nearly five minutes off its team time, and freshman Allika Pearson of Siloam Springs followed her first collegiate meet with another top-20 finish as the Golden Eagles finished eighth in the collegiate division of the Missouri Southern State Stampede on Saturday (Sept. 15) at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
