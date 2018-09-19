JBU XC teams place eighth at Stampede

Photo submitted John Brown University freshman Allika Pearson led the John Brown women's cross country team this past Saturday at the Missouri Southern State Stampede.

JOPLIN, Mo. -- The John Brown University women's cross country team shaved nearly five minutes off its team time, and freshman Allika Pearson of Siloam Springs followed her first collegiate meet with another top-20 finish as the Golden Eagles finished eighth in the collegiate division of the Missouri Southern State Stampede on Saturday (Sept. 15) at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.