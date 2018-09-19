Junior high volleyball teams pick up wins

ROGERS -- The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams picked up wins Monday evening against Rogers Lingle. The eighth-graders won 2-1 (18-25, 25-9, 15-12), while the seventh-graders won in straight sets 25-8, 25-15.

