Kayaks on Sager Creek: This week's look at city's future goals
The timeline for goal’s completion is set for the third quarter of 2019.
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Just over two months ago, the city board adopted a list of six goals they hope to bring to fruition between now and 2020.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.