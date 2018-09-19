Martin named SAC Runner of the Week
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
For the first time in his career, sophomore Ben Martin leveraged his career-best time at the Missouri Southern State Stampede into a Sooner Athletic Conference Runner of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
