Lady Panthers take second at home meet

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Michael Capehart of Siloam Springs, left, leads a group of runners Saturday morning during the 2018 Panther Cross Country Classic.

The Siloam Springs girls cross country team put forth a strong effort Saturday in their annual home meet, but the Lady Panthers came up just short as Bentonville took first place large schools (5A-7A) division in the 2018 Panther Cross Country Classic held on the grounds of Simmons Foods.