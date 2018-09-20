Lady Panthers take second at home meet
n The boys were third Saturday in the Panther Cross Country Classic.
Thursday, September 20, 2018
The Siloam Springs girls cross country team put forth a strong effort Saturday in their annual home meet, but the Lady Panthers came up just short as Bentonville took first place large schools (5A-7A) division in the 2018 Panther Cross Country Classic held on the grounds of Simmons Foods.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.