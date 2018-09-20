Volleyball sweeps Panhandle State
Thursday, September 20, 2018
The John Brown University volleyball team hit .365 on the afternoon and made quick work of Oklahoma Panhandle State as JBU grabbed its fourth-straight win with a sweep (25-23, 25-29, 25-15) on Saturday inside Bill George Arena.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.