Barrett to speak at Christian Women in the Workplace luncheon
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Susan Barrett, current chairman of John Brown University's Board of Trustees and retired president of Mercy Health, will be the keynote speaker of the upcoming Mission at the Workplace seminar and luncheon, sponsored by Christian Women in the Workplace.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.