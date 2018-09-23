Four seniors like family
Golfers enjoy unique atmosphere with SSHS
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Siloam Springs senior McKenzie Blanchard, Kendall McCormick, Kaitlyn Robinson and Jaelee Snyder all had different motivations for joining the Lady Panthers golf team.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.