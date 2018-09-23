JBU drops 3-2 decision at Texas Wesleyan
Sunday, September 23, 2018
FORT WORTH, Texas -- After building momentum and taking a 2-1 lead, the John Brown University volleyball team hit .057 in the final two sets as Texas Wesleyan roared back to take a 3-2 decision (22-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-16, 15-7) on Friday night inside the Sid Richardson Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.