JBU drops 3-2 decision at Texas Wesleyan

FORT WORTH, Texas -- After building momentum and taking a 2-1 lead, the John Brown University volleyball team hit .057 in the final two sets as Texas Wesleyan roared back to take a 3-2 decision (22-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-16, 15-7) on Friday night inside the Sid Richardson Center.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.