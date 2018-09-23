Packing parties help address food insecurity

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Members of Second Baptist Church packed more than 5,000 meals, or about 650 meal packs, at a packing party facilitated by The Pack Shack on Sept. 15. Each package provides a complete meal for eight people.

About 25 members of Second Baptist Church donned hairnets and gloves and gathered around long tables in the church's dining hall on Saturday morning to measure out scoops of rice, soy protein, vitamins, seasoning and dried vegetables and funnel them into packages.