Siloam Springs volleyball swept at Greenbrier

GREENBRIER -- The Siloam Springs volleyball team dropped to 4-2 in 5A-West Conference play on Thursday after getting swept 3-0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-13) at Greenbrier.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.