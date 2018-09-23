Siloam Springs volleyball swept at Greenbrier
Sunday, September 23, 2018
GREENBRIER -- The Siloam Springs volleyball team dropped to 4-2 in 5A-West Conference play on Thursday after getting swept 3-0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-13) at Greenbrier.
