October is breast cancer awareness month, and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) invites ladies in the community to gather their friends together and stop by the Pink Party from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4. This special event hosted by the Healthy Community Advisory Council is free and will feature health and beauty pampering, a vendor fair, tours of the hospital's imaging department and a "mammothon."

