Second annual Pink Party is Oct. 4 at SSRH
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
October is breast cancer awareness month, and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) invites ladies in the community to gather their friends together and stop by the Pink Party from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4. This special event hosted by the Healthy Community Advisory Council is free and will feature health and beauty pampering, a vendor fair, tours of the hospital's imaging department and a "mammothon."
