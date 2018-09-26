Stefanie Barr, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, joins Siloam Springs Family Medicine
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Stefanie Barr, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, recently joined the staff at Siloam Springs Family Medicine as a family nurse practitioner. A Member of the Allied Health Professionals Staff at Northwest Health, Barr is accepting new patients -- ages ranging from infant to adult -- at Siloam Springs Family Medicine.
