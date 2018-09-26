Thomas presents Kind At Heart Ministries
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Photo submitted Wayne Thomas, of Kind At Heart Ministries, gave a presentation about his organization and the ways it serves the needs of the elderly in the Siloam Springs area during the Sept. 18 Rotary Club meeting. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.
