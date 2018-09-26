Volleyball comes up short in Texas road swing
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- On the back end of a tough Texas road swing, the John Brown University volleyball team pushed conference-leading Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) to four sets, but the Lions won their 15th consecutive contest on Saturday afternoon inside the Sheaffer Center.
