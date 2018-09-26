Who is on the General Election Ballot in 2018?
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
With no Presidential vote or U.S. Senate election for Arkansas in 2018, just whose names will be on the General Election Ballot on Nov. 6?
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.