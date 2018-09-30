Central defeats ninth-grade volleyball team
Sunday, September 30, 2018
SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Central defeated the Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team 2-0 (25-9, 25-16) on Thursday evening.
