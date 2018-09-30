Homecoming week to focus on school spirit, traditions
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Siloam Springs High School's student council is looking to bring back traditions, increase student involvement and boost school spirit during homecoming week.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.