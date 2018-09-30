JBU rolls past Central Christian, Randall
Sunday, September 30, 2018
En route to climbing back to .500, the John Brown University volleyball team ran away in sweeping fashion 3-0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-11) over Central Christian (Kan.) on Friday night inside Bill George Arena.
