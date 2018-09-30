MACU scores early, late in shutout win
n The JBU men fell to 0-1 in SAC play.
Sunday, September 30, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Mid-America Christian (Okla.) tallied early in the match and added a pair of insurance goals late, as the John Brown University men's soccer team suffered a 3-0 setback to open Sooner Athletic Conference action on Tuesday afternoon at Evangel Field.
