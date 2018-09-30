Mount Olive rezoning request withdrawn by applicant
Sunday, September 30, 2018
A controversial ordinance requesting the rezoning of property located at 817 N. Mt. Olive St. has been withdrawn by its applicant, Pruner Properties, according to a city staff report.
