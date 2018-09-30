No. 5 JBU women score aplenty in SAC opener
n The Golden Eagles tallied five goals in the second half for a 6-0 win.
Sunday, September 30, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Three John Brown University women's soccer players scored their first career goals as Golden Eagles, and No. 5 JBU women's soccer team used five second-half goals to open Sooner Athletic Conference play in convincing fashion, upending Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 6-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Evangel Field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.