The New Year is a wonderful opportunity to start fresh and reach for new goals. This year, plan to make New Year's resolutions as a family.

Following through on new commitments can be challenging. Having your family hold you accountable for following through on pledges and goals can make the journey easier.

Three ... two ... one ... Happy Family!

Consider implementing these New Year's resolutions with your family in 2019.

• Eat healthier -- The nation's obesity rates are at an all-time high for adults and children. To overhaul your family's diet, keep more fruits, vegetables and whole grains in the house for snacks and meals.

• Play chef and sous chef -- The kitchen provides numerous learning opportunities. Make a commitment to cook at home more often, and allow your children to assist you in preparing meals or snacks. Kids (and parents, too) can learn the values of proper nutrition, ways to cook with less fat, and how to appreciate and try new things.

• Schedule in family mealtime -- Studies show that eating together as a family can improve nutritional intake and decrease the risk of obesity and substance abuse. If busy family schedules make it difficult, begin by planning a family mealtime at least one night a week. Utilize slow-cooker recipes for added convenience.

• Work in a workout -- Exercise is essential to your family's health at every age. Dedicate at least one or two nights per week to family fitness. Choose activities that fit with the season, such as biking, swimming, walking, snowball fights, bowling, kickball, hiking, etc. You can schedule workout nights to follow family mealtimes for added convenience.

• Make playtime a priority -- At least once or twice a month, turn off all media devices in honor of family game night. Bust out the board games, play charades, shuffle a card deck or enjoy some backyard fun together.

Chuck Wagon Pot Roast

Meals prepared in the slow-cooker are extremely convenient for families on the go. Simply add in the ingredients before heading off to work, leave on low-heat for eight hours and voila! Dinner is ready after school and work.

Ingredients

2 pounds beef chuck roast

1 26-oz. jar tomato-based pasta sauce

1 cup water

2 cups mini wagon wheel pasta

1 cup baby carrots, halved diagonally

1 cup fresh or frozen green beans

Salt and pepper

Cooking spray

Directions

Coat 4-quart slow-cooker with cooking spray; set aside. Season beef with salt and pepper. Place beef in slow-cooker. Add pasta sauce and water. Cover and cook on low heat for eight hours. Stir pasta, carrots and beans into slow-cooker. Increase heat to high setting and cook for 45 more minutes or until tender.

Nutrition Information per Serving

Makes 8 servings

Calories: 275

Fat: 7g

Cholesterol: 61mg

Potassium: 497mg

Vitamin C: 8mg

Fiber: 3g

General News on 01/02/2019