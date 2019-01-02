Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Colcord (Okla.) running back Blake Gonzalez and quarterback Raven Difrancisco were All-District A-6 selections for the 2018 season.

Colcord senior defensive end Colten Dale was named the Oklahoma District A-6 Co-Defensive Player of the Year for the 2018 season.

Dale was one of several Hornet football players to be recognized following Colcord's 7-4 season in 2018. Senior tight end Chad Kendrick was named to the all-district offensive team, while senior safety Raven Difrancisco was a defensive team selection.

Dale led the Hornets with five sacks and was second on the team with 68 total tackles -- 45 solo and 23 assisted. He also recovered two fumbles.

Kendrick caught 24 passes from the tight end position for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

While also playing quarterback on offense, Difrancisco played on defense and recorded 52 total tackles, 35 solo and 17 assists, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Offensively, Difrancisco completed 100 of 197 passes for 1,227 yards, 12 touchdowns, eight interceptions and rushed 142 times for 724 yards and eight scores.

Senior Benton Denny, senior Dustin Foreman, junior Blake Gonzales, sophomore Aidan Parker and junior Jaden Chandler were named all-district.

Denny recorded 54 total tackles, 26 solo and 28 assisted, with four sacks, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Foreman led the Hornets with 73 total tackles, 34 solo and 39 assisted, along with one sack, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Offensively, he led the Hornets with 31 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

Gonzalez led Colcord in rushing with 140 carries for 1,041 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 251 yards and three scores. Defensively, he recorded 21 total tackles.

Parker finished with 54 total tackles, 40 solo and 14 assisted, along with two interceptions and one fumble recovery on defense. Offensively, he caught five passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 41 times for 174 yards and a score.

Chandler finished with 37 total tackles, 23 solo and 14 assisted, along with four sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown. He also rushed 30 times for 101 yards and a score

A.J. Nichols, freshman Stormy Odle and senior Pablo Alvarez were listed as honorable mention.

Nichols had 37 total tackles, 19 solo and 18 assisted, one sack, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

Odle finished with 47 total tackles, 21 solo and 26 assisted and one interception. Odle also caught nine passes for 116 yards, rushed 18 times for 46 yards and completed 6 of 9 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Alvarez was one of the Hornets' key contributors on the offensive line.

Kansas (Okla.) Comets

The Kansas (Okla.) football team had several players recognized in the 2A-4 District after a 5-5 season overall and 3-4 in conference play.

Senior running back Daris Glass, senior offensive lineman Zack Lamont, senior tight end Blaine Pickup, senior defensive end Wyatt Curtis, sophomore linebacker Caleb Reding, senior defensive back Chance Kolysko, sophomore newcomer Conner Hesterly and junior injured player Jager Pifer were all honored in their positions by the conference.

Brent Morikawa, Lucas Vann and Jacob Jones were named All-District, while William Hall, Kenny Setser, Shemar Glass, Tim Olinghouse and Yeng Lee were all named honorable mention.

Daris Glass was a co-Running Back of the Year and finished the season with 1,292 rushing yards on 251 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and scored eight touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 72 yards.

Lamont was one of the top offensive linemen in the district and helped the Comets gain nearly 2,700 yards of offense.

Pickup was one of the top tight ends in the district and caught five passes from the tight end position for 67 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Curtiss, a top defensive end, had 46 total tackles, 38 of which were assisted, and was second on the team with five sacks.

Reding, a sophomore, was voted one of the district's top linebackers after leading the team with six sacks and was second with 72 total tackles, 57 of which were assisted.

Kolysko, a senior defensive back, had 65 total tackles, including 20 solo, and one interception in being named one of the district's top secondary players. He also was the Comets' leading receiver with 28 catches for 318 yards.

Hesterly, a sophomore, played on the offensive and defensive lines for the Comets and was one of the top newcomers of the year.

Pifer, a junior linebacker and tight end, was limited by injury but still recorded 62 total tackles, 14 solo, one interception.

Morikawa, a senior, was second on the team with 18 receptions for 137 yards. He also had 34 total tackles.

Vann, a senior linebacker, had 52 total tackles, while Jones a Junior, played on both the offensive and defensive lines and had 43 total tackles.

Hall, a sophomore, had 62 total tackles, while senior Setser played at wide receiver and defensive back. Shemar Glass had 26 total tackles from a linebacker spot and an interception.

Olinghouse and Lee helped the Comets on the offensive and defensive lines.

