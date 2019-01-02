A New Year -- New Goals!

Make a goal of reading as many books as possible and make a goal of participating in library programming.

Do you have any library items out that are overdue and need to be turned in? Our Amnesty Weeks will conclude Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. During this time, accrued fines on items that are presently checked out will be waived. Any item(s) returned during this time will be covered by the amnesty. Items that are returned damaged will not be covered by the amnesty. Fines and fees that are currently on your patron record will not be waived.

Start off your year by participating in the family craft event at the library which will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. Participants will be making bracelets and can show these off! Ms. Mary will be leading this event.

Patrons can download e-audio books through Recorded Books. You were previously able to download magazines through RB Digital which is an app. Now you will be able to download both e-audio books and magazines. There are more than 5,800 titles for adults and approximately 2,000 titles for children and young adults. If you have downloaded Zinio magazines through Recorded Books Digital, you will need to reregister your account as this app will have both the e-audios and the digital magazines. Any magazines you have on your device should transfer when you reregister. You can listen to these books on your phone, in your car, at your home, or wherever you listen to e-audios. You can listen to the same book as your family member or friend is listening to as there is no limit on how many people can listen to the same e-audio book at the same time for most titles. These titles can be checked out for three weeks. This feature is in addition to what you can access through Library2Go, but you will have many more titles to choose from.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten -- kick-off will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. 1000 Books Before Kindergarten is a national program that encourages parents or caregivers to read books with their children before they reach kindergarten. This assists with Kindergarten readiness and gives the child the opportunity to appreciate reading before they enter school. Incentives will be awarded once the child has reached milestones within the program. An annual graduation ceremony will be held for those children who have reached the 1000 books within that year.

The Siloam Springs Public Library is hosting a reading challenge for 2019 for adults. Discover new categories of reading and new ways to read. While you are doing this, you may win a prize. There are 23 (or 24) categories to choose from. Some of the categories include a book of poetry, a previously banned book, an e-book, or a book from your childhood. There will be prizes given out periodically throughout the year with the big prize being awarded December 2019. We are excited to hear about what you are discovering!

Come and participate in our weekly programming which will resume Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. We have events for preschool through high school. Be a part of the action as we explore the topic of the week through art, games, songs, and stories. Please check the webpage to see what these programs will be offering!

The Adult Reading Group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, to discuss "The Magician's Lie" by Greer Macallister. The Morning Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, to discuss "The Beekeeper's Apprentice" by Laurie King. Both books are available at the library while the copies last.

The library will be closed Monday, Jan. 21 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. day.

"The American Dream Deferred: Japanese American Incarceration in WWII Arkansas" will be the subject of a program for young adults and adults at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 in Meeting Room B. This lecture is presented by Kim Sanders of the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies at the Central Library System. Photographs, artwork, and documents created during the wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans in Arkansas will address the themes of identity, community, civil rights, and justice that continues to be relevant today. Come join us for this enlightening talk.

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

