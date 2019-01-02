David Cater/Special to the Herald-Leader An image from the night of Dec. 15 shows the Comet 46P Wirtanen. The picture shows the comet as a dot of light and a faint bit of outgassing glow. Any tail would stretch almost straight away from our line of sight.

Happy New Year! January will be a busy month for amateur astronomers so let us hope for some clear skies!

There will be a total eclipse of the Moon on the night of Jan. 20-21. The Moon will encounter the center of the Earth's shadow pretty square on so the Moon should be quite black with some red tinge. If the night is clear, watch the whole thing through binoculars, although just viewed with the naked eye, it will be great! The start of the eclipse will be around 9:10 p.m. CST, and the Moon, fully eclipsed, should occur around 10:41 p.m. CST.

Mars can still be seen, but it is slowly moving away from us [and we are moving away from it] and it will be lost to nighttime viewing over the coming months. It will then appear in the morning sky before dawn, but will certainly be reduced in size from when it made its closest pass to Earth in May, 2018.

Jupiter is a dawn object, as well as very bright Venus. Venus has phases and a small telescope will reveal that it is about 'half-Venus' on the 1st of January.

We are well into the winter constellations with Orion The Hunter coming into view. At about 9 p.m., he rises, appearing as if he is lying on his side. If you stay up late, he appears to stand more and more upright. Look for bright Betelgeuse on his left shoulder, and bright Rigel at his left foot. These are both some of the brightest stars in the night sky, though they are at very different stages of their burning history.

Let's talk comets! In my last column, I wrote that Comet 46P Wirtanen would appear brightest on the night of Dec. 16. I also wrote that if I could get an image, I would share it with you. I did manage to get an image of it and I have included it in this month's column. It is a bit underwhelming. We are seeing it nearly head-on so we are seeing the comet through its long axis. Any tail would stretch almost straight away from our line of sight. So...just a little dot of white with a bit of outgasing around the core but difficult to see.

Comets are 'dirty snowballs.' They are balls of frozen gases and frozen water containing many bits of solid rock and pebbles. As they enter the Solar System, the frozen materials melt as the comet nears the Sun. Comet P46 appears about every 7 years because the Sun has captured it in an elliptical orbit which allows us to see it over regular periods of time. No one knows how many trips it has made around the Sun, but each time, a bit more melts away into space. Someday it will be just a collection of rocks and pebbles, moving around the Sun over a very long period of time.

Comet 46P makes the 13th comet I have seen in my life. The first one I saw was Comet Arand-Roland, appearing about 1956 and easily visible to the naked eye. My brother and I had just made our first telescope and we were excited to see a comet with it!

Clear skies and a good new year to all!

-- Dr. David Cater is a former faculty member of JBU. Email him at starbug352@yahoo.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

General News on 01/02/2019