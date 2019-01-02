Jan. 2 -- Jan. 4

Wednesday -- Hoppin' John w/blackeyed peas & turkey sausage, fried okra, creole tomatoes, cornbread, cookie

Thursday -- Potato crusted fish, sweet potato fries, roasted broccoli, pineapple cherry crisp, bread

Friday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, salad w/ranch dressing, cinnamon roll

Jan. 7 -- Jan. 11

Monday -- Marinated chicken drumstick, wild rice, roasted mixed veggies, rosy applesauce, bread

Tuesday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, seasoned green beans, mixed fruit, roll

Wednesday -- BBQ Pulled pork, chuck wagon corn, baked beans, banana, roll

Thursday -- Beef lasagna, Italian veggies, buttermilk cake, roll

Friday -- Dressed breaded chicken sandwich, bun, sweet potato fries, tangy coleslaw, peaches w/banana

Jan. 14 -- Jan. 18

Monday -- Pulled chicken w/gravy, steamed broccoli, cranberry glazed carrots, fruited gelatin, roll

Tuesday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, seasoned spinach, fresh fruit, garlic bread

Wednesday -- Chicken tenders, mac & cheese, seasoned green beans, spiced peaches, hot biscuit

Thursday -- Pork tenderloin w/balsamic cranberry glaze, Lima beans, steamed cabbage, roll, dessert

Friday -- Fried fish, pinto beans, seasoned greens, cornbread, mixed berry crunch

Jan. 21 -- Jan. 25

Monday -- CLOSED FOR MLK HOLIDAY

Tuesday -- Chicken parmesan on whole wheat pasta, Italian veggies, cinnamon applesauce, breadstick

Wednesday -- Pimento cheese, whole wheat bread, broccoli & raisin salad, tropical fruit cup, cookie

Thursday -- chili w/beans, fiesta corn, cornbread, apple crisp

Friday -- Chicken pot pie, pickled beets & onion salad, hot spiced apples, chocolate brownie

Jan. 28 -- Jan. 31

Monday -- BBQ chicken drumstick, hot baked potato salad, baked beans, fruited gelatin, bread

Tuesday -- Pot roast w/roasted veggies, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, dessert

Wednesday -- Shepherd's pie, seasoned green beans, cinnamon baked apples, graham cracker squares, roll

Thursday -- Chicken & dumplings, roasted veggies, warm winter fruit salad, gingersnaps, bread

-- The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Meals are served at noon at the center and are also available for delivery. The suggested donation for meals is $3 for seniors 60 and above. For more information call 479-524-5735.

