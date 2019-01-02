Jan. 2 -- Jan. 4
Wednesday -- Hoppin' John w/blackeyed peas & turkey sausage, fried okra, creole tomatoes, cornbread, cookie
Thursday -- Potato crusted fish, sweet potato fries, roasted broccoli, pineapple cherry crisp, bread
Friday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, salad w/ranch dressing, cinnamon roll
Jan. 7 -- Jan. 11
Monday -- Marinated chicken drumstick, wild rice, roasted mixed veggies, rosy applesauce, bread
Tuesday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, seasoned green beans, mixed fruit, roll
Wednesday -- BBQ Pulled pork, chuck wagon corn, baked beans, banana, roll
Thursday -- Beef lasagna, Italian veggies, buttermilk cake, roll
Friday -- Dressed breaded chicken sandwich, bun, sweet potato fries, tangy coleslaw, peaches w/banana
Jan. 14 -- Jan. 18
Monday -- Pulled chicken w/gravy, steamed broccoli, cranberry glazed carrots, fruited gelatin, roll
Tuesday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, seasoned spinach, fresh fruit, garlic bread
Wednesday -- Chicken tenders, mac & cheese, seasoned green beans, spiced peaches, hot biscuit
Thursday -- Pork tenderloin w/balsamic cranberry glaze, Lima beans, steamed cabbage, roll, dessert
Friday -- Fried fish, pinto beans, seasoned greens, cornbread, mixed berry crunch
Jan. 21 -- Jan. 25
Monday -- CLOSED FOR MLK HOLIDAY
Tuesday -- Chicken parmesan on whole wheat pasta, Italian veggies, cinnamon applesauce, breadstick
Wednesday -- Pimento cheese, whole wheat bread, broccoli & raisin salad, tropical fruit cup, cookie
Thursday -- chili w/beans, fiesta corn, cornbread, apple crisp
Friday -- Chicken pot pie, pickled beets & onion salad, hot spiced apples, chocolate brownie
Jan. 28 -- Jan. 31
Monday -- BBQ chicken drumstick, hot baked potato salad, baked beans, fruited gelatin, bread
Tuesday -- Pot roast w/roasted veggies, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, dessert
Wednesday -- Shepherd's pie, seasoned green beans, cinnamon baked apples, graham cracker squares, roll
Thursday -- Chicken & dumplings, roasted veggies, warm winter fruit salad, gingersnaps, bread
The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Meals are served at noon at the center and are also available for delivery. The suggested donation for meals is $3 for seniors 60 and above. For more information call 479-524-5735.
