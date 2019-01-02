Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Jacob Wakefield goes in for a shot against Bentonville West on Dec. 11 at Panther Activity Center. Wakefield and the Panthers host Beebe on Friday to open 5A-West Conference play.

The Siloam Springs basketball teams are scheduled to open 5A-West Conference play on Friday when the Panthers and Lady Panthers host Beebe at the Panther Activity Center.

The varsity girls game is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m., followed by the varsity boys around 7:30 p.m.

Both teams are coming off the recent Panther Holiday Classic held on Dec. 27-29 at the PAC.

Due to early press deadlines because of New Year's Day, the results of Saturday's final games were not available for this edition. Those results will be included in Siloam Sunday on Jan. 6.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers will play 14 conference games through the end of February.

Other home games include: Jan. 8 vs. Alma, Jan. 15 vs. Greenwood, Jan. 25 vs. Vilonia, Feb. 8 vs. Greenbrier (homecoming), Feb. 15 vs. Little Rock Christian and Feb. 19 vs. Russellville (senior night).

Road games are Jan. 11 at Greenbrier, Jan. 18 at Little Rock Christian, Jan. 22 at Russellville, Feb. 1 at Beebe, Feb. 5 at Alma, Feb. 12 at Greenwood and Feb. 22 at Vilonia.

The Class 5A State Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 26-March 2. Times and location will be announced at a later date.

Sports on 01/02/2019