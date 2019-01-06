Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday The city board met for the first time in 2019 on Wednesday night. The meeting began with the swearing in of three newly-elected members, as well as Brad Burns, Ward 2 Director, whose reelection was uncontested. Pictured (from left) is Ward 1 Director Mindy Hunt; Burns; Ward 3 Director Marla Sappington; Ward 4 Director Lesa Rissler (formerly Brosch).

District Court Judge Stephen Thomas swore in four city board directors during the board's first meeting of the year on Wednesday night.

Three of the directors -- Mindy Hunt of Ward 1, Marla Sappington of Ward 3 and Lesa Rissler of Ward 4 -- are new to their posts and Ward 2 Director Brad Burns, who ran uncontested in November's election, was also sworn in to confirm his next term. The board also voted unanimously in favor of electing Director Reid Caroll to serve as the next city's vice mayor, whose role is to serve as the acting mayor during public hearings -- such as board meetings and workshops -- that the mayor is unable to attend.

Aside from this, the night's agenda was light with only four items requiring a vote from the board, all of which were unanimously approved. The first was to approve a change order that was requested by the fire department in the amount of $48,896.46, after an unexpected expense arose while excavating the proposed construction site for their new training tower, according to a city staff report.

The board also adopted an ordinance that will alter the city's zoning regulations for residential zones that are located within the city's H-1 historic overlay district. The change will alter the maximum density for R-2 (residential, single-family) zones in the overlay district from 20 dwelling units per acre to 8 per acre and the maximum density allowed for R-3 (residential, duplex) zone will decrease from 20 to 15, according to a city staff report.

The change will also affect certain provisions relating to lot coverage and setback requirements for residential zones in the overlay district. Another ordinance under review pertained to a application from Kenneth and Doris Childers of Childers Revocable Trust, who are requesting the vacation of two right-of-ways on the 100 Block of North Country Club Road, according to a city staff report.

The board voted to place the ordinance on its first reading, suspending the rules and reading by title only and it will move onto its second reading during the board's next meeting. The final matter was the board's unanimous vote to adopt the "Rules of Order and Procedures" which contain guidelines pertaining to organizational matters for local governing bodies such as meetings, public comments or the responsibilities of government officials. Approving the item at the beginning of each year is required by state law and no amendments were made for this year.

The next city board meeting will take place at on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. and the planning and zoning commission will meet on Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m. To watch video recordings of meetings or to download meeting agenda packets, visit siloamsprings.com

