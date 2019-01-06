The city's planning and zoning commission will tackle a busy agenda during its first meeting of the year on Tuesday.

This is the commission's first meeting since November and they have a total of 10 items to consider. Of them includes a request to rezone the 10.02-acre property located at 801 E. Lake Francis Dr. from R-2 (residential, medium/single family) to R-4 (residential, multi-family).

This is the first attempt to rezone a residential area of the city from R-2 (residential, medium/single-family) to R-4 (residential, multi-family) since the last application to do so was withdrawn by its applicant in September. The size of the proposed lot is large enough to support multi-family housing and it is expected to be less, but the property has the potential to sustain 160 dwelling units, according to a city staff report. The applicant, Englebrecht Family Revocable Living Trust, has not submitted plans for what would go on the lot, but city staff anticipates a lot split permit and significant development permit will be submitted in the near future, according to a city staff report.

Two significant development permits are also on the agenda, the first relating to the "Eagles' Nests Townhomes," according to a city staff report. The proposed site for the project is at 2211 W. Central St., and it would consist of three, two-story townhome-style structures, for a total of 16 dwelling units. This will go to the board on Jan. 15, as the applicant requested an "expedited review," according to a city staff report. Recommendations from the commission are typically considered by the board during the first meeting of the following month.

The second request is from Matt Davis of P&H Investments, to construct a 5,928-square foot shopping center and restaurant on an undeveloped piece of property located on the 3600 Block of U.S. Highway 412, according to a city staff report. The building will be divided into two sections, with 4,000 square feet for retail space and the remaining area will be used for restaurants.

Both of these proposals will go to the city board on Feb. 5. In other business, the commission will consider the following items.

• A lot split development permit for a 10.83-acre property located at 14975 S. Hwy. 59 and 20927 Chesney Rd. The applicant is Sam Pervis of Heritage Land Company.

• A rezone development permit for a .53-acre property located at 992 S. Lincoln St. The area was rezoned in 2016 from R-3 (residential, two-family) to C-2 (roadway commercial) and the applicants, Fredric and Bertha Dohle, wish to reverse it back to R-3.

• A rezone development permit for a 4.02-acre property located on the 100 Block of North Lincoln St., from an I-2 district (light industrial) to a combination of C-2 and R-3.

• A preliminary plat development permit for an 8.04-acre property located in the same area on North Lincoln St. that the rezone development permit directly above pertains to.

• A revised preliminary plat development permit and final plat development permit, both of which are needed to start the first of two phases in the construction of the "Lawlis Ranch Subdivision." The project will be on the 23000 Block of Lawlis Road and phase one will consist of 30 two-family lots and allow for a total of 60 dwelling units.

• A proposal to make some changes to the city code as it relates to regulations pertaining to the naming of city streets.

The commission's meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, and the city board will meet a week from Tuesday on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to download the complete agenda, visit siloamsprings.com.

General News on 01/06/2019