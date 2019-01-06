Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday John Brown freshman Kayla Nelson grabs a rebound as Central Christian (Kan.) forward Holly Golden defends on the play during Thursday's game at Bill George Arena. JBU defeated Central Christian 83-60.

Central Christian (Kan.) had John Brown's women's basketball team all out of sorts in the first half on Thursday's Sooner Athletic Conference game.

The second half proved to be a different story as JBU settled down to rally for a 83-60 win on Community Night at Bill George Arena.

The Tigers sped up the Golden Eagles' pace of play, forcing 12 turnovers and missed shots from JBU while leading most of the first half and taking a 31-26 lead at halftime.

Central Christian (1-11, 0-5) extended that lead to 33-26 with a basket by Kassidy Forsberg on the opening possession of the second half, but JBU was on the verge of turning the game's momentum around.

The Golden Eagles hit their first six 3-point shots of the second half to take the lead for good and pull away for the victory.

"I think in the first half their chaos definitely had us out of sorts," said JBU head coach Jeff Soderquist. "I mean whether we were playing quick, turning it over or we were playing quick and missing easy shots, they just had us playing quick. We made some minor adjustments, simplified a little bit of what we were trying to do at halftime, but still the big thing was we just settled down and we hit shots."

Ally Teague hit the first of JBU's 3-pointers to make it 33-29, and Karina Chandra had a steal and score to pull JBU within 33-31.

Chandra, who went 0 for 7 from the field and 0 for 5 from behind the 3-point line in the first half, then gave JBU a 34-33 lead with her first 3-pointer of the game.

Central Christian got the lead back briefly on a basket by Mycah McDonald, but Chandra connected on another 3-pointer in the corner to give JBU a 37-35 lead.

The Tigers responded with a 3-pointer from Tania Lowe for a 38-37 lead, however it didn't last long as Taylor Fergen answered with a 3-pointer to give the Golden Eagles the lead for good.

Teague hit another 3-pointer from the top of the key and Chandra hit a 3-pointer as as JBU pulled ahead 46-39.

JBU pulled ahead 60-50 at the end of the third quarter and then outscored Central Christian 23-10 in the fourth for the 23-point win.

After scoring 26 points in the first half, the Golden Eagles had 34 alone in the third quarter and 57 in the second half.

Chandra scored 18 of her game-high 19 points in the second half to lead the Golden Eagles in scoring.

"I was glad to see her settle down and come out (strong)," Soderquist said. "I think we got her some good clean looks in the second half, which helps. I don't know if she starts pressing sometimes or whatever. ... She just kept shooting."

Fergen hit three 3-pointers in the first half and added a fourth trey in the second half to finish with 12 points, along with nine rebounds and six assists.

"I thought Taylor had a good game tonight," Soderquist said. "Twelve points, six assists nine rebounds -- with the pressure they were putting on her, she had some turnovers, but again I thought she played pretty solid."

Jordan Martin scored 11 points for JBU, while Chandra and Baily Cameron also had nine rebounds a piece. JBU crushed Central Christian on the glass with 59 rebounds, including 22 offensive boards, to 28 total rebounds for the Tigers.

Cameron and Preslea Lawson each scored nine points.

JBU, after shooting 10 of 34 (29 percent) in the first half, shot 21 of 38 (55 percent) in the second half. The Golden Eagles hit 31 of 72 from the field overall and turned the ball over 24 times.

"Again both teams were probably a little sloppy -- first game back from break for all of us," Soderquist said. "You're kind of glad to get this one one in."

The Golden Eagles returned to action on Saturday at SAC newcomer Langston (Okla.). Results were not available at presstime.

JBU will remain on the road on Thursday at Science and Arts (Okla.) before returning home on Saturday, Jan. 12, to play Mid-America Christian.

Soderquist said it will be good for the team to settle into its normal routine of playing on Thursdays and Saturdays.

"I think the girls somewhat kind of like because it's a little bit of a routine," he said. "This time of year we're not as demanding on their bodies and it can be more about playing."

John Brown 83, Central Christian 60

Central Christian^19^12^19^10^--^60

John Brown^19^7^34^23^--^83

Central Christian (1-11, 0-5): Kalthoff 18, Lowe 12, McDonald 11, Golden 11, Patterson 3, Yannello 3, Forsberg 2.

John Brown (8-5, 4-2): Chandra 19, Fergen 12, Martin 11, Cameron 9, Lawson 9, Teague 8, Matamala 6, James 5, Nelson 4.

