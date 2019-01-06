A Siloam Springs man is in custody at the Benton County Jail and his son is in the hospital after the man was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated and crashing his vehicle into the city fountain and pond area near the Welcome to Siloam Springs sign.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday night, the Siloam Springs Police Department and Fire Department responded to a call of a traffic incident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and Main Street, according to a Jan. 4 press release from the SSPD. When they arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle overturned and submerged underwater, and found a male subject outside of the vehicle who was later identified as Michael Guest.

Guest told officers that his juvenile son was still inside the vehicle, and members of both departments successfully removed child after entering the water and pushing the vehicle onto its side, the release states. Officers transported Guest to the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital where he received treatment and thereafter, he was taken into police custody in connection with endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated.

The juvenile was transported to the SSRH and then transported a second time a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., and his condition is unknown at this time, the release states. The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when they become available.

