The Siloam Springs Museum is launching a volunteer program for those who would like give a little time on an individual project or make a longer-term commitment and work as team in a new docent corp.

Director Elaine Reynolds, who began work at the museum last month, was inspired to start the volunteer program in Siloam Springs by a similar very successful volunteer program she coordinated as director of the Ticonderoga Historical Society Museum in Ticonderoga, N.Y.

The Siloam Springs Museum already has volunteers, including those who serve on the museum board and committees, Reynolds said. She is hopeful that recruiting new volunteers will increase community involvement and engagement.

"Every time somebody comes in and gets involved in the museum, it gets better, that's the truth," she said. "Everybody adds something to the museum -- a different perspective, a different way of looking at things."

Reynolds said she would like around eight people to volunteer for the docent program so they can work rotating shifts throughout the week. She is also looking for a volunteer docent coordinator.

Docents provide hospitality for the museum and are responsible for welcoming visitors, giving museum tours and hosting events, Reynolds said.

"That's what makes a visit really special to people, especially people that travel looking for friendly faces and somebody who wants to chat," she said.

For those who would like to be involved in shorter-term projects, the museum is seeking an individual or group to help photograph the items in the collections to complete accession files, as well as volunteers to work on planning, building and researching exhibits.

Reynolds said she asks all her volunteers what they are interested and what they would like to learn, then assigns their duties based on their skill and interests. All volunteers are welcome and appreciated, she said.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, call 479-524-4011 or email elaine@siloamspringsmuseum.com.

General News on 01/06/2019