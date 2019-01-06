PEA RIDGE -- The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys wrapped up the Santa Slam Classic in Pea Ridge on Saturday, Dec. 29, with a 41-28 victory over Gentry.

The Panthers (9-3) won their seventh straight game and finished the round-robin tournament with a 3-0 record.

The game was tied 4-4 after the first quarter and Siloam Springs took a 16-13 lead at halftime.

The Panthers outscored Gentry 14-8 in the third quarter to take a 30-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brendan Lashley and Josh Stewart each scored 12 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Carter Winesburg had 11, Jace Sutulovich four and Caden Pharr two.

Girls

The ninth-grade girls lost 38-21 to Rogers on Saturday, Dec. 29, to finish out the Santa Slam Classic with an 0-3 record.

Rogers led 8-5 after the first quarter and 15-11 at halftime.

The Lady Mounties outscored the Lady Panthers 12-3 in the third quarter to take a 27-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Hannah Riley led the Lady Panthers (3-9) with 11 points, while Reina Tiefel had five, Baylie Tate three and Halle Hernandez two.

Up next

Both ninth-grade teams are back in action on Monday at home against Fayetteville White at Panther Activity Center, while the seventh- and eighth-grade teams host Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs Middle School.

