Larry Leroy Bates

Larry Leroy Bates, 58, of Gentry, Ark., died Dec. 29, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Feb. 10, 1960, in Grove, Okla., to Ernest Leroy Bates and Delores Darlene Knight Bates. He was a diesel mechanic for the Valley View Trucking Co. in Gentry and attended the First Christian Church in Gentry. He loved working on cars with his son and was very proud of his 2017 Mustang.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Bates of the home; his stepmother, Paula Jane Hutton of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two sons, Cody Smith and Caleb Bates both of Gentry; two daughters, Christina Crozier of Lebanon, Ore., and Tabitha Dagley of Gravette, Ark.; two stepdaughters, Lina Lewis of Springdale, Ark., and Tabitha Lingo of Pineville, Mo.; one stepson, Odis Anthney of Huntsville, Ark.; two sisters, Janie Hamilton of Ulysses, Kan., and Jerri Peachee of Siloam Springs; and 17 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Connie Pederson.

Funeral services were Jan. 3, 2019, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel in Siloam Springs.

Carolyn Delores Cannon

Carolyn Delores Cannon, 79, of Colcord, Okla., died on Jan. 1, 2019, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Robinson Community, Ark., to Herman Littrell and Cynthia Bell McGarrah. She grew up in Springtown, Ark., and lived most of her life in Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma. She worked in customer service for Walmart for many years. She was a member of Weddington Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Jones; and brother, Bud Littrell.

She is survived by three sons, David Jones of Siloam Springs, Rick Jones and wife Sue of Siloam Springs, and Mike Jones and fiancée Jennifer Bramwell of Lincoln, Ark.; a daughter, Laura Harrison and husband Carll of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lynn Gladski of Garfield, Ark., and Marilyn Tevebaugh of Maysville, Ark.

No services are planned at this time.

Dora Lou Edwards

Dora Lou Edwards, 78, of Kansas, Okla., died Dec. 31, 2018, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Oct. 10, 1940, in Kansas, Okla., to Benjamin Luper and Florence Winfield Luper. She married Larry Lee Edwards and she worked as a CNA in nursing homes including Quail Ridge Living Center in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two children, one sister and two brothers.

She is survived by seven children, Steven Fowler and wife Amanda of Kansas, Okla., Karla Farkas of Winslow, Ark., Billy Vaughan and wife Kaye of Kansas, Okla., Debbie Hamilton of Kansas, Okla., Nelson Vaughan of Kansas, Okla., Carolyn Wood and husband David of Kansas, Okla., and Charles Vaughan and wife Jennifer of Kansas, Okla.; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Jackson of Kansas, Okla., Eva Lee Butler of Westville, Okla., and Diane Sarten of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and a brother, George Luper of Kansas, Okla.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow in Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla.

James Elmer Farley

James Elmer Farley, 91, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 1, 2019, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born Sept. 13, 1927, in Wedington, Ark., to James Alton Farley and Hazel M. McClain Farley. He married Ruth Agnew on June 16, 1948, and he worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Benton County Democrats and the Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats. He was of the Methodist faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife; one brother; and one sister.

He is survived by four children Diana Greenberg and husband Paul of Long Beach, Calif., Jim Farley and wife Jeanne of Carthage, Mo., Tom Farley of Siloam Springs, and Steve Farley and wife Donna of Siloam Springs; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gwen Horton of Tulsa, Okla.

Funeral services were Jan. 5, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Single Parent Scholarship Fund, 2601 Southwest D St, Bentonville, AR 72712 or the Arkansas Children's Hospital, 2601 Gene George Blvd., Springdale, AR 72762.

Verna L. Harris

Verna L. Harris was born December 25, 1926, and passed away December 29, 2018 of a long-term illness at the age of 92 in her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Vernon Eastham and Lucille Eastham of Delhi, Oklahoma, brother Robert Kenneth Eastham, sister Leatrice Eastham Smith, husbands Ova Wayne Simmons and Overton R. Harris and her son Roy Vaughn Simmons of Oklahoma City.

She is survived by her son Robert Wayne Simmons, daughter Linda Susan Simmons-Bryant, nephews Gary Smith and Kevin Smith, niece Cheryl Smith, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Verna was a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma until 1971 when she and her husband, O.R., moved to Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She worked as a radiologist and certified X-ray technician in Tulsa and later in Siloam Springs where she retired.

Verna was a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma until 1971 when she and her husband, O.R., moved to Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She worked as a radiologist and certified X-ray technician in Tulsa and later in Siloam Springs where she retired.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 6th at Wasson Funeral Home, 2 to 4 p.m. Services will be held Monday, January 7th at Wasson Funeral Home, 2 to 4 p.m. Pastor Joel Rutherford of the First Christian Church of Siloam Springs will officiate the service. Place of interment will be Oak Hills Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Pallbearers for her service will be her grandchildren Ashley Megan Simmons-Cuyle, Jacob Bryant, Jeffery Bryant, Greg Bryant and Zachary Bryant. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be sent to the First Christian Church of Siloam Springs where she was a member.

Johnny Lee Keith

Johnny Lee Keith, 64, of Decatur, Ark., died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Dec. 25, 1954, in Mulkeytown, Ill., to Wesley A. Keith and Kathryn Lorene Sanders Keith. He married Ethel Diane Keith. He was a gun collector, liked listening to country music, riding horses, watching Murder Mysteries and rode bulls in the rodeo when he was young. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife.

He is survived by three sons, Johnny Keith Jr. of Muldrow, Okla., Roger Keith and J.W. Keith both of Decatur; one daughter, Springer Keith Todd of Sheboygan, Wis.; four brothers, Jimmy Keith, David Keith and Arlin Keith, all of Decatur, and Ricky Keith of Summers, Ark.; and seven grandchildren.

Graveside services were Jan. 4, 2019, at Falling Springs Cemetery near Decatur.

