December 17

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Donald Ross, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Seth Michael Dunlap, 21, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

December 18

• Zackariah Cole Free, 26, cited in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• James Richard Calcott Jr., 39, arrested in connection with a breaking or entering warrant; theft of property (x12) warrant; financial and nonfinancial identity fraud.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jonathan Nicolas Nieto, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mark Allan Copher Jr., 37, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Lola Ann Miller, 33, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; obstructing governmental operations; possessing instruments of a crime; theft of property.

• Matthew James Willshon, 29, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• David Arizona Stone, 22, cited in connection with offense of cruelty to animals; possessing instruments of a crime.

December 19

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with disorderly conduct; criminal mischief -- 2nd degree.

• Robert Manuel Ortiz Sutton, 34, arrested in connection with violating an order of protection.

• Deborah Kay Mouse, 66, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.

• Floyd Dean Mouse, 67, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.

December 20

• Crystal Gayle Brandon, 42, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Renea Lynn Wright, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brittany Ann Malloy, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; shoplifting.

• Kyler Jordan Richard, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

December 21

• Kelsey Paige Calcott, 19, arrested in connection with theft of services.

• Dwight Marc Vann, 45, arrested in connection with theft of services.

• Donna Ray McConnell, 67, cited in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespassing on premises/vehicle.

• Joseph Louis Walker II, 20, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Lonna Jo Pike, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor -- 2nd degree; criminal contempt.

• Jesse Lee Farris, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor -- 2nd degree.

December 22

• Misael Elias Urena, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; driving on a suspended driver's license; careless/prohibitive driving.

December 23

• Vicky McCombs, 45, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Charles Edward Lewallen, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Nathan Louis Dawdy, 37, arrested in connection with false evidence of title/registration.

General News on 01/09/2019