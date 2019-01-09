A Siloam Springs boy involved in a suspected drunk driving accident on Jan. 3 that ended with the vehicle submerged upside down in the fountain near the city's welcome sign has died, according to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith.

Tyner Levi Hammett, 11, died Tuesday at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., Smith said. His stepfather, Michael Guest, 38, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a minor after the accident, according to a Jan. 4 press release from the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Guest has been released from the Benton County Jail on bond as of Wednesday and will have a court date on Feb. 11.

Smith said that it is “highly” likely that Guest’s charges will now be upgraded to DWI, negligent homicide, which is a felony that carries from five to 20 years in prison.

The Siloam Springs Police and Fire Department responded to a call of a traffic incident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and East Main Street around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3, the press release states. Upon arrival, they found an overturned and submerged vehicle in the pond and fountain area. The emergency responders located the boy's stepfather outside of the vehicle, later identified as Guest, who told officers that his son was still inside the vehicle.

Members of both the fire and police departments quickly entered the water and in a joint effort, managed to turn the vehicle onto its side and successfully remove the child, the release states. Guest was then taken to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital to receive treatment and was then taken into custody at the Benton County Jail, the release states.

Hammett was also transported to the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and shortly after, he was transferred to St. Francis Hospital. Inquiries made to St. Francis Hospital regarding Hammett were unable to be answered due to confidentiality laws.

For those wanting to offer their support, a GoFundMe page started by Stephanie Martinez, who the page describes as an employee of the Siloam Springs School District, is currently online and accepting donations to assist the family with funeral and hospital expenses. On Wednesday, the goal of $2,000 has almost been reached, at $1,925.

The page's story, which explains the circumstances and purpose for the fundraiser, states the accident left Hammett in critical condition and that he was placed on life support in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). It also begins by describing who Hammett was to the people in his life.

"He always has a smile on his face and is so sweet and loving towards everyone he meets," the post says. "Tyner has impacted several people's lives, always smiling and happy."

