Raquel Beck and Bob and Cathi Coleman will be the 2019 Pioneer Citizens, according to a recent announcement from the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The Pioneer Citizens will be honored at the Chamber of Commerce's Annual Banquet planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7, 2019.

Beck works as the office manager for Community Clinic in Siloam Springs. She is an active member of the community and has volunteered her time as a member of many groups and organizations including Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs, Bridges to Wellness, Dogwood Literacy Council, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Heritage League, Miss Dogwood Scholarship Pageant and the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

"We are very grateful to have had Ms. Beck's support as a member of our Board of Directors, Ambassador Program, Outstanding Civic Leader Event Committee and as the 2012 Moose Van Poucke Volunteer of the Year Recipient," a release from the Chamber stated.

Bob and Cathi Coleman have lived in Siloam Springs for many years and become quite popular around the holidays, appearing whenever Santa and Mrs. Clause come to visit. Bob retired from a career at A G Edwards/Well Fargo Advisors and now serves of the board of directors for the City of Siloam Springs. Cathi worked in accounting and bookkeeping and was a part owner of several local businesses for a number of years.

Though technically retired, the Colemans are both very active in volunteer work and members of numerous organizations. Bob has volunteered with organizations including Heritage League, Friends of the Library, the Elizabeth Richardson Center, Siloam Springs Children's Center, Ability Tree, Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab, Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs, Gideons International, Arkansas Municipal League and Circle of Life Hospice. Cathi has volunteered with Dogwood Literacy Council, Friends of the Library, Main Street Academy, P.E.O. Sisterhood, Primavera Garden Club, Gideons International and Gideons Auxiliary.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the 2019 Annual Banquet visit siloamchamber.com/annualbanquet or call the Chamber of Commerce office at 479-524-6466.

General News on 01/09/2019