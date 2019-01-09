Josh Stewart poured in a season-high 30 points and the Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys defeated Fayetteville White 54-51 on Monday at Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers improved to 10-3 overall with the victory and avenged an earlier loss this season to the Bulldogs -- a 36-33 defeat in the finals of the Allen Classic on Nov. 17.

White jumped in front 12-5 after the first quarter, but the Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 25-14 in the second quarter to take a 30-26 lead at halftime.

Siloam Springs extended its lead to 44-35 going into the fourth quarter. White outscored the Panthers 16-10 in the fourth quarter, including taking the lead, but Jedi Hunter got the lead back for the Panthers and Caden Pharr took a charge on the defensive end in the fourth quarter.

Stewart, who scored 11 points in the second and 12 in the third, then knocked down two free throws to give the Panthers a three-point lead. White missed a game-tying 3-point attempt and the Panthers held on the for the win.

Carter Winesburg chipped in 10 points for Siloam Springs, while Brendan Lashley and Hunter each had five and Pharr and Jaxon Koistra each with two.

Ninth-grade girls

The ninth-grade girls dropped their fourth straight game Monday with a 54-23 loss to Fayetteville White.

The Lady Panthers (3-10) trailed 14-12 after the first quarter and 35-12 at halftime after a pair of injuries to key players led to a scoreless second quarter for Siloam Springs.

White pulled ahead 53-16 entering the fourth quarter.

Hannah Riley led the Lady Panthers with six points, while Reina Tiefel had five, Baylie Tate and Jaydah Walker each with four, Grace Arrington three and Alexa Maxwell one.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth grade boys defeated Springdale Southwest on Monday at Siloam Springs Middle School.

The Panthers (4-2) led 16-1 after the first quarter and 23-9 at halftime.

Siloam Springs took a 41-15 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Dalton Newman led the Panthers with 12 points, while Connor Clayton had 11, Nathan Vachon eight, Malachi Watkins five, Marcus Molina four, Levi Fox and Jaxson Spence each with two and Gabe Cruz one.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls returned to their winning ways Monday with a 39-2 victory over Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs Middle School.

The Lady Panthers held the Lady Cougars scoreless for the first half, amassing a 29-0 lead. Siloam Springs outscored Southwest 6-2 in the third quarter to enter the fourth quarter with a 35-2 lead.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers (7-1) with 13 points, while Mimo Jacklik and Brooke Smith had six each, Faith Ellis and Sophia Stephenson four each, and Grace Price, Emily Myers and Audrey Sears all with two points.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys improved to 4-2 overall with a 49-35 win over Springdale Helen Tyson on Monday.

The Panthers led 15-14 after the first quarter and 26-21 at halftime. Tyson cut the lead to 32-30 going into the fourth quarter, where the Panthers outscored Tyson 17-5.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers with 25 points, while Cayden Hansen had 10, Ben Stratmen eight, Nolan Wills four and Jordan McCoy two.

Seventh-grade girls

The seventh-grade girls defeated Springdale Helen Tyson 24-6 on Monday.

The Lady Panthers improved to 3-3 overall with the win.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first quarter, and Siloam Springs outscored Tyson 12-0 in the second quarter to take a 14-2 lead at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled away 18-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Chaney Stanaland led the Lady Panthers with 10 points, while Keely Keener had six, and Lexi Masters, Ellen Slater, Kylie Criner and Morgan Williamson each had two points.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams return to action on Thursday at Rogers Heritage to open Northwest Arkansas Conference play. The seventh- and eighth-grade teams host Rogers Lingle on Thursday.

Sports on 01/09/2019